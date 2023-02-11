J&K Bank organises country wide customer-meets

Srinagar, Feb 11: Sustainable success of a bank depends upon the goodwill of its customers. And after more than a year at the helm I see J&K Bank enjoying a huge reservoir of that client-goodwill among its valuable customers across operational geographies in the country.
MD & CEO Baldev Prakash made these remarks while chairing the main function of Bank’s second nation-wide customer-outreach program under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Zonal Office Mumbai in presence of Zonal Head and other officers.
On the occasion, he said, “Therefore, in addition to embracing technology to serve the changing needs of our costumers we are paying adequate attention to fundamental aspects of our service delivery mechanisms that primarily include respecting the dignity of customers we serve while we make banking simple, swift, accessible and flexible. Besides, the Bank has a robust customer redressal mechanism in place to swiftly address all the concerns and promptly resolve all the grievances of our valuable customers.”
“As custodians of public trust, the fundamental role of banks is to maximize value of its stakeholders through efficient delivery of its products and services. And that efficient delivery can only be ensured through a regular exchange of views and feedback between the bank and its customers”, Baldev Prakash added.
Notably, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta presided over one such customer-meet in Srinagar. Meanwhile, it is for the second time in last six months the Bank organized country-wide customer-meets to listen, understand and resolve the issues faced by its clientele across its operational geographies. Around 3000 valuable customers attended 30 such meetings that were also conducted simultaneously at Cluster and Zonal levels of the Bank across the country.
Earlier, welcoming the participants at their respective places, the Bank’s General Managers, Divisional Heads, Zonal Heads and Cluster Heads apprised the participants about the Bank’s recent performance, consistent progress and highlighted the need for continuity in Bank-customer communication. The Bank’s leadership underscored the importance of feedback for achieving excellence in service delivery systems and emphasized upon the symbiotic nature of relationship between the Bank and its customers besides seeking cooperation of the participants for further strengthening of the bond.
On the occasion, the participant clients were also informed about the various customer-centric measures taken recently by the Bank. “Besides, out of 5,429 awareness camps conducted by 35 Banks under RBI’s Nationwide Intensive Awareness Programme in November 2022 in the UT, J&K Bank - as the Principal Torch Bearer in J&K - conducted 2,746 camps, wherein public awareness was enhanced about financial customer rights, Internal Grievance Redress (IGR) as well as the Alternate Grievance Redress (AGR) mechanism of RBI. During the campaign people across segments and regions were also educated in detail about the rising incidents of cyber frauds being perpetuated on the customers and were urged to exercise caution to stay protected”, speakers informed their audiences.