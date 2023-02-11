J&K Bank organises country wide customer-meets

Earlier, welcoming the participants at their respective places, the Bank’s General Managers, Divisional Heads, Zonal Heads and Cluster Heads apprised the participants about the Bank’s recent performance, consistent progress and highlighted the need for continuity in Bank-customer communication. The Bank’s leadership underscored the importance of feedback for achieving excellence in service delivery systems and emphasized upon the symbiotic nature of relationship between the Bank and its customers besides seeking cooperation of the participants for further strengthening of the bond.

On the occasion, the participant clients were also informed about the various customer-centric measures taken recently by the Bank. “Besides, out of 5,429 awareness camps conducted by 35 Banks under RBI’s Nationwide Intensive Awareness Programme in November 2022 in the UT, J&K Bank - as the Principal Torch Bearer in J&K - conducted 2,746 camps, wherein public awareness was enhanced about financial customer rights, Internal Grievance Redress (IGR) as well as the Alternate Grievance Redress (AGR) mechanism of RBI. During the campaign people across segments and regions were also educated in detail about the rising incidents of cyber frauds being perpetuated on the customers and were urged to exercise caution to stay protected”, speakers informed their audiences.