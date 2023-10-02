J&K Bank participates in nationwide ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign with zeal

Srinagar: As part of Union Government’s ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign, J&K Bank wholeheartedly participated in the nationwide cleanliness drive across its area of operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and in rest of the country.

A statement said that MD & CEO Baldev Prakash led the team of General Managers Ashutosh Sareen, Syed Rais Maqbool and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat besides other officials during one such drive wherein the enthusiastic officials swept the surroundings of Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) clean while collecting all the organic and inorganic trash from the road sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Baldev Prakash said, “Responding to the call of Prime Minister, we feel pleased to be part of this symbolic country-wide cleanliness initiative that in substance aims at making the rising India hygienic as well as healthy.” Notably, as part of Swachh Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to join the 'Shramdaan' - a cleanliness initiative.

In Jammu, the cleanliness drive was led by General Manager and divisional Head Sunit Kumar. Besides various zones, branches also participated in the campaign by cleaning their precincts and adjacent places to make their ambience healthy and hygienic.

Meanwhile, in all the districts of UT, Lead District Managers (LDM) spearheaded the cleanliness drives and swept clean the public places by mopping the floors and collecting the garbage and other waste. The districts include Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Shopian, Pulwama

Rajouri and Poonch where J&K Bank acts as the lead Bank besides that of Leh district in Ladakh.