J&K Bank posts strong performance in FY21

Srinagar: J&K Bank stakeholders, including customers and shareholders, have a reason to rejoice. After facing a turbulent time some two years back and amid the situation further complicated by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the Bank is back on the track with a remarkable performance recorded during the financial year 2020-21 (FY21).

While talking to Greater Kashmir, the Bank’s Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Rajesh Kumar Chhibber, expressed his satisfaction over the financial numbers which the bank recorded at the end of the March 2021 despite facing never-seen-before challenges.

The CMD while looking back on the last two years - starting from his time as CMD of Bank from June 2019, says, “It is remarkable how much we persevered and have accomplished, not only in terms of financial performance but also in our steadfast dedication to help clients. We have also greatly improved on our corporate governance standards with a professional full strength Board of Directors comprising of eminent persons with expertise in multiple disciplines, introduction of RTl, adoption of CVC guidelines, appointment of an internal ombudsman to quote a few.”

Giving details of the financial numbers, Chhibber said, “Despite all the odds and adversities, drawing on all our resources and resilience, we were able to record a significantly improved performance on most financial parameters. We registered the highest ever quarterly profit of Rs. 315.75 crore over the last 7 years, restricted slippages for the FY21 to below Rs. 1000 crore despite getting a brief window after revocation of the asset classification restraint order by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, controlled gross NPAs below 10% and net NPAs below 3%, recorded a comfortable provision coverage ratio of 81 .97% and posted a robust liability franchise with industry best CASA of 56.84%. We have a respectable double digit growth in business in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, maintaining NIM above 3.50% threshold despite squeeze on margins, et al.”