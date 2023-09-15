J&K Bank presents Rs 30 crore dividend cheques to LG Manoj Sinha

While lauding J&K Bank for its recent performance on the occasion, the Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha also appreciated the Bank for its major contribution in the financial empowerment of people besides the critical role in the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir. He further said, “J&K Bank has performed well during the last financial year, and we expect it to continue its growth while extending the best banking services and empowering people financially in the future.”

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta commended the Bank for its role towards saturation of self-employment in J&K. Expressing pleasure over the sustained surge in Bank’s share price, he said, “With most of its financial parameters improving during the last many quarters, it is quite a comforting sign for investors to see the Bank’s shares trading above Rs 100.”