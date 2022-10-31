‘J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth’

Srinagar: With the latest phase of the UT Government’s flagship ‘Back to Village’ (B2V4) Programme in full swing in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha yesterday visited one of the camps organised at Sheikhpora in Budgam district and handed over J&K Bank’s loan sanction letter to aspiring youth.

According to a statement, while expressing happiness on the occasion, LG urged the Banks to achieve self-employment targets set by the UT Government for financial institutions during the ongoing B2V4 Program.

Notably, for every panchayat in J&K, Government has set a target of 15 self-employment loans for banks operating in the UT.