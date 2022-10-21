J&K Bank Q2 Results: Profit doubles to Rs 243 crore

The Bank announced its financial numbers after its Board-of-Directors reviewed and approved the quarterly and half-yearly numbers during a meeting held here at Corporate Headquarters.

The Bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) is up 24 percent YoY at Rs 1204.12 Cr for the September quarter and 15 percent up at Rs 2238.35 Cr for the half year compared to corresponding periods of the previous year, while the Operating Profit roseYoY by 56 percent and 29 percent for respective periods.

The Bank’s NIM has also improved to 4.04 percent against 3.51 percent recorded for the corresponding quarter last year, while as the Return on Assets has improved to 0.71 percent for the quarter and 0.62 percent for the HY. The Bank’s steadily moderating cost-to-income ratio has also come down to 64.19 percent for Q2 from the above 70 percent levels recorded last year.