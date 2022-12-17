J&K Bank reaches out to Kashmir’s High Net-worth clients

MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash chaired the interactive meeting with the valley’s top HNI customers in presence of Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, General Manager IAPM Syed Shujaat Hussain Andrabi, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai and other senior officers.

Thanking all the participants for gracing the occasion, MD & CEO said, “J&K Bank is your bank and you hold a special place in our hearts. Your accomplishments are our success stories as we have remained with each other through the thick and thin of time. As guardians of public trust, we may be here for years but you are here for decades.”