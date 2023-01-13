J&K Bank revises commitment charges, earns praise

Commenting upon the revision of charges, Bank’s General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen said, “As I have already stated that we believe our borrowers are an extended part of J&K Bank Family, the decision to slash the commitment charges comprehensively has been taken after factoring in the feedback received from our stakeholders from different operational geographies.”

“In addition to reducing these charges to one of the lowest levels in the industry, the revision has been given retrospective effect from July 1, 2022”, he said.