J&K Bank sanctions 3 bank branches for Kupwara

The District Development Commissioner (DDC)Kupwara, DrDoifodeSagarDattatray congratulated the people of Kupwara district on sanctioning of J&K Bank's new branches and other facilities.

The DC Kupwara while highlighting the importance of bank facilities for hassle-free transactions and extending benefits of social security and self-employment schemes to the youth in far-off areas of Kupwara district said that the people would easily avail benefits of various beneficiary-oriented schemes of the Government through these bank branches.

Lead District Manager Kupwara, MehboobEllahi Khan reiterated the Bank’s commitment towards the economic development of people living in far-flung areas of Kupwara district. He said, “J&K Bank authorities have sanctioned these branches for the economic well-being of the people of Kupwara district.