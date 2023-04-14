J&K Bank sanctions 3 bank branches for Kupwara

Kupwara, Apr 14: Giving a major relief to the people of different far-flung areas of frontier Kupwara district, J&K Bank authorities have sanctioned 3 new bank branches, 3 USBs, 2 ATMs and 4 Cash Recyclers in different areas of Kupwara district.
These J&K Bank branch expansions were requested by the general public in different block Divas and gram sabha of Back to Village programmes.
J&K Bank Branches sanctioned include J&K Bank Branch WarnowLolab, Bank Branch Fruit MandiBumhama, and JK Bank branch QasbaHyhama.
J&K Bank authorities have also sanctioned 3 USBs(Ultra small business units) at ThayanKalaroos, USB for Gabra, and USB for the Tangdhar market.
These USBs will have Cash deposits, cash withdrawals, transactions, cheque accept, and cheque deposits other than loan and advances facilities.
Besides 2 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) for Khurhama and Sub District Hospital Sogam have been sanctioned.
In addition to this bank, authorities have sanctioned 4 Cash Recyclers(CRs) which include Cash Recycler for SDH Sogam, SDH Kupwara, Kralpora Market and Cash Recycler for Handwara market.
The District Development Commissioner (DDC)Kupwara, DrDoifodeSagarDattatray congratulated the people of Kupwara district on sanctioning of J&K Bank's new branches and other facilities.
The DC Kupwara while highlighting the importance of bank facilities for hassle-free transactions and extending benefits of social security and self-employment schemes to the youth in far-off areas of Kupwara district said that the people would easily avail benefits of various beneficiary-oriented schemes of the Government through these bank branches.
Lead District Manager Kupwara, MehboobEllahi Khan reiterated the Bank’s commitment towards the economic development of people living in far-flung areas of Kupwara district. He said, “J&K Bank authorities have sanctioned these branches for the economic well-being of the people of Kupwara district.
J&K Bank authorities further said that these newly sanctioned branches will start functioning during the financial year 2023- 24.