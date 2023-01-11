J&K Bank shifts its Khaag Branch to new premises

Srinagar, Jan 11: Upgrading its infrastructure for customer convenience, J&K Bank threw open its new premises of the Khaag Branch on Tuesday for the public in Budgam.
The Bank’s Zonal Head Budgam Sajad Hussain inaugurated the new premises in presence of Cluster Head Azad Ahmad Bhat amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens, residents and other bank officials. Pertinently, the new premises also houses a hub, with an ATM and Cash Deposit Machine (CDM), so that people not only withdraw but can deposit cash as well.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “In line with the policy to upgrade our banking infrastructure so as to ensure customer comfort, I feel pleased to dedicate this centrally-heated and spacious new building equipped with state-of-the-art banking facilities for the public. The branch space has been organised carefully to take care of the different types of visitors especially women and elderly.”
“Besides providing the best customer services in the branch, an ATM and a CDM have also been installed within the premises to extend easy and accessible banking services to the people of the catchment area even beyond office hours”, he added.