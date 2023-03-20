J&K Bank signs corporate agency agreement with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

General Manager & Vertical Head (Cross Selling) Narjay Gupta signed the agreement on representing J&K Bank, while as, Chief Distribution Officer (Institutional Business) Dheeraj Sehgal put in his signatures on behalf of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company in presence of Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta. Bank’s General Manager & Vertical Head (Business Support Division) Syed Rais Maqbool, Bajaj Allianz Business Heads Varghese Chacko and Zeeshan Andleeb besides other senior officials of the Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life also attended the signing ceremony at corporate headquarters.

Commenting upon the Bank’s efforts to expand the choice canvas for its growing and varied customer base across the country, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “Signing of the corporate agency agreement with insurance giant LIC of India and Bajaj Allianz Life in quick succession - with 1st April 2023 as date for commencing operations - clearly exhibits our customer-centric policy approach, thrust on swift implementation and commitment to widening the range of products, services for our clients.”