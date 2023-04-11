J&K Bank signs MoU with CIMSME to accelerate MSME growth

General Manager (Corporate Banking/MSME/Agriculture) AshutoshSareen signed the MoU on behalf of the Bank, while as, President Mukesh Mohan Gupta put in his signatures representing CIMSME in presence of MD & CEO J&K BanlBaldevPrakash, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Manager Narjay Gupta, Director (CIMSME) SubhashJoinwal, DGMs and other senior Bank officials. Bank’s Divisional Heads also joined the function through VC Mode.

While lauding the role of CIMSME in the promotion of MSMEs, MD & CEO BaldevPrakash expressed pleasure over the signing of the MoU. He said, “As a responsible financial institution we understand that the MSME sector plays a critical role in fostering entrepreneurship and generates huge employment opportunities thereby contributing greatly to the country’s GDP. Moreover, MSME lending is profitable for the banking industry and we need to translate this MoU into solid business growth, especially in the rest of India because this is the sector which complements the large industries in the form of subsidiary units that are vital to the entire eco-system.”