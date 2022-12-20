J&K Bank signs MoU with Ladakh Admin

Lieutenant Governor Ladakh (UT) R K Mathur made these remarks at the signing ceremony of the MoU between the Administration of Ladakh UT & J&K Bank. According to the MoU, the UT Administration would nominate J&K Bank as the ‘preferred banker’ for all its banking-related services, while as, J&K Bank would give the ‘most favoured client’ status to UT Administration & its active permanent employees who maintain their salary accounts with the Bank.

The high-profile event was attended by Advisor to LG Umang Narula (IAS), Executive Councillor, LAHDC (Leh) Stanzin Chosphel, Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, Secretary Tourism/Labour, Mehboob Ali Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof SK Mehta; Additional Secretary, Finance, DC Rajathkumar; Deputy Commissioner (Leh) Shrikant Suse, Representative from LAHDC (Kargil) besides Bank’s Zonal Head (Ladakh) Dorjey Aungchuk and other senior officials Bank and administration.