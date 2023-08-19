J&K Bank signs MoU with LiuGong India Pvt Ltd

Deputy General Manager (Corporate Banking) Nishi Kant Sharma signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bank's behalf while the Vice-President (Sales & Marketing) Nischal Mehrotra put in his signatures representing LiuGong India Pvt. Ltd. during a signing ceremony held at Bank’s Corporate Headquarters in presence of company’s AGM (Customer Finance Support) Nitin Chandna and other officers of the Bank.

Welcoming LiuGong India on board as partners DGM Nishi Kant Sharma said, “We continue to tie up with leading companies across the country to provide easy, affordable and attractive financing solutions that are tailored to meet the varied needs of customers in J&K, Ladakh and in rest of the country.”