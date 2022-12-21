J&K Bank ties up with BAXY Mobility

Srinagar, Dec 21: With a view to facilitating customers, J&K Bank today entered into an agreement with BAXY Mobility - a three-wheeler manufacturing company - for the financing of their commercial vehicles. According to the agreement, BAXY Mobility would offer discounts and labour-free services to the customers availing credit facility from J&K Bank for purchasing their commercial vehicles.
Deputy General Manager (Credit) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat signed the MOU on behalf of the Bank while General Manager Retail Finance Rajneesh Bankura put in his signatures for BAXY Mobility in presence of General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen besides senior officers of both organisations.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Sareen said, “We have always strived to get into partnerships with the leading companies across the country to bring ease and convenience into the lives of our customers through tie-ups like this one besides a range of our tailor-made credit schemes.”
“BAXY Mobility is a known name in three wheeler industry manufacturing Diesel, CNG and electric vehicles and this partnership will surely be beneficial for our as well as their customers as well,” he added.
Expressing his happiness for stitching a tie-up with the Bank, Rajneesh Bankura stated, “Our company is thrilled to get associated with J&K Bank and we are happy to provide a special discount and extra labour-free services to our customers availing loan through J&K Bank.”