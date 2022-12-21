J&K Bank ties up with BAXY Mobility

Deputy General Manager (Credit) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat signed the MOU on behalf of the Bank while General Manager Retail Finance Rajneesh Bankura put in his signatures for BAXY Mobility in presence of General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen besides senior officers of both organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Sareen said, “We have always strived to get into partnerships with the leading companies across the country to bring ease and convenience into the lives of our customers through tie-ups like this one besides a range of our tailor-made credit schemes.”