J&K Bank to roll out feature-rich mobile banking soon

Srinagar: J&K Bank today said that its new feature-rich mobile banking application will be rolled out soon for the best customer experience while issuing an apology to its customers after the Bank’s mobile banking platform “Mpay Delight” faced outages on the eve of Eid ul Adha.

A statement said that even though J&K Bank processed 71 lakh online transactions amounting to Rs 4170 Crores through their digital platforms including Mpay despite the outage during 3 days in the run-up to the Eid festival, the Bank’s General Manager (IT Vertical) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to the Bank’s customers.

He said, “On the eve of Eid ul Adha, Bank faced a technical glitch which impacted our online banking services and affected customer transactions. For all the inconvenience caused due to the outage in our online services especially ‘Mpay’, we wholeheartedly apologize to our valuable customers and express our deep regret.”

“Being cognizant of our responsibility towards customers, we have re-doubled our efforts to ensure that we meet their expectations in extending uninterrupted digital banking services. Although the services have been restored, however, we will ensure that such incidents don’t happen in future”, he added.