'J&K Bank to set up Football Academy in Ladakh'

 Kargil,  Aug 8: The admin-istration of the union terri- tory of Ladakh is mulling to establish a full-fledged  J&K Football  Academy   for  the development of sports in UT Ladakh.Official sources said that a  football   expert   team  of J&K Bank is on a tour of the Union  Territory  of Ladakh from August 6 to 9. The team has visited various facilities and interacted  with all the stakeholders  to discuss the proposal of setting up a full fledge  J&K  Bank  Football  Academy  in the Union  ter- ritory of Ladakh for profes- sional  development of foot- ball in the region. The team shall also have a look at the football infrastructure of the Kargil district.

Secretary   of  Youth  Ser- vices and Sports UT Ladakh, Ravinder  Kumar  chaired  a meeting to review the prog- ress in this regard  and the proposal for engaging, spon- soring, promoting,  and set- ting up J&K Bank Football Academy   for  the  develop-  ment of Sports in the UT.The   meeting   was   held between CMD J&K Bank and Secretary Sports UT Ladakh.

During the meeting, Ravin- der Kumar stressed that the need of the hour is to develop a long-term strategy for the bright  future  of  sports  in Ladakh. He also highlighted the need to identify trained coaches from within Ladakh and identify people keen to be  trained  as  coaches.  He assured  that  sports  infra- structure   and   equipment would be provided in schools at all levels to promote and encourage sports in Ladakh. The Secretary  expressed  that  developing a  system-  atic    sports    curriculum for schools  is vital  for the promotion of sports  at the grassroots. He urged all the concerned  officers to devel- op  football  schools  at  the High and Secondary School levels  to be developed  as a way of life for a fit Ladakh. The Youth Services & Sports Department is inculcating a sporting  culture in Ladakh which in turn is keeping the people  healthy  and  fit,  he stated. He further reiterated the  need  to  provide  regu- lar refresher courses to the existing Physical Education teachers, coaches, and phys- iotherapists for upgrading  their knowledge, skills, and practical training.

 The meeting  was attend- ed  by  the  Joint   Director  of Sports,  Ladakh;  OSD  to Secretary; DYSSO, Leh and officers; members from J&K Bank Academy; General Sec- retary  of  Ladakh  Football Association and members.

