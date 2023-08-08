'J&K Bank to set up Football Academy in Ladakh'

During the meeting, Ravin- der Kumar stressed that the need of the hour is to develop a long-term strategy for the bright future of sports in Ladakh. He also highlighted the need to identify trained coaches from within Ladakh and identify people keen to be trained as coaches. He assured that sports infra- structure and equipment would be provided in schools at all levels to promote and encourage sports in Ladakh. The Secretary expressed that developing a system- atic sports curriculum for schools is vital for the promotion of sports at the grassroots. He urged all the concerned officers to devel- op football schools at the High and Secondary School levels to be developed as a way of life for a fit Ladakh. The Youth Services & Sports Department is inculcating a sporting culture in Ladakh which in turn is keeping the people healthy and fit, he stated. He further reiterated the need to provide regu- lar refresher courses to the existing Physical Education teachers, coaches, and phys- iotherapists for upgrading their knowledge, skills, and practical training.