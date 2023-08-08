'J&K Bank to set up Football Academy in Ladakh'

Kargil, Aug 8: The admin-istration of the union terri- tory of Ladakh is mulling to establish a full-fledged J&K Football Academy for the development of sports in UT Ladakh.Official sources said that a football expert team of J&K Bank is on a tour of the Union Territory of Ladakh from August 6 to 9. The team has visited various facilities and interacted with all the stakeholders to discuss the proposal of setting up a full fledge J&K Bank Football Academy in the Union ter- ritory of Ladakh for profes- sional development of foot- ball in the region. The team shall also have a look at the football infrastructure of the Kargil district.
Secretary of Youth Ser- vices and Sports UT Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar chaired a meeting to review the prog- ress in this regard and the proposal for engaging, spon- soring, promoting, and set- ting up J&K Bank Football Academy for the develop- ment of Sports in the UT.The meeting was held between CMD J&K Bank and Secretary Sports UT Ladakh.
During the meeting, Ravin- der Kumar stressed that the need of the hour is to develop a long-term strategy for the bright future of sports in Ladakh. He also highlighted the need to identify trained coaches from within Ladakh and identify people keen to be trained as coaches. He assured that sports infra- structure and equipment would be provided in schools at all levels to promote and encourage sports in Ladakh. The Secretary expressed that developing a system- atic sports curriculum for schools is vital for the promotion of sports at the grassroots. He urged all the concerned officers to devel- op football schools at the High and Secondary School levels to be developed as a way of life for a fit Ladakh. The Youth Services & Sports Department is inculcating a sporting culture in Ladakh which in turn is keeping the people healthy and fit, he stated. He further reiterated the need to provide regu- lar refresher courses to the existing Physical Education teachers, coaches, and phys- iotherapists for upgrading their knowledge, skills, and practical training.
The meeting was attend- ed by the Joint Director of Sports, Ladakh; OSD to Secretary; DYSSO, Leh and officers; members from J&K Bank Academy; General Sec- retary of Ladakh Football Association and members.