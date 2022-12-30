J&K Bank unveils its Wall Calendar - 2023

Srinagar: Amid persistent public demand, J&K Bank today launched its famed Wall Calendar after a gap of two years. MD and CEO Baldev Prakash unveiled the Wall Calendar – 2023 in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, and DGMs here at the Bank’s corporate headquarters with senior officers from different zones joining the event through video-conferencing mode.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “After an unavoidable gap of two years, I feel delighted to unveil the Bank’s wall Calendar that has over the years not only become a prized souvenir in our core operational geography but has acquired unique brand value in rest of the country too.
Being the institution’s best round-the-year brand ambassador, J&K Bank Calendar has always captured the public imagination through its rich, diverse and topical themes year after year.”
“However, keeping in view the vision of scaling up our business to Rs 4 Lac Crores by 2026-27, here onwards we shall be using this wonderful communication tool for the promotion of our products and services besides enhancing the Bank’s brand image across our operational geographies”, he added.
The Bank’s e-Calendar – in the form of a mobile application - for the year 2023 was also launched on the occasion.
Wishing the Bank’s customers across the country well for the upcoming year, the MD & CEO said, “I would also like to extend my best wishes to all the valuable customers across the country and hope that the New Year brings health, wealth and happiness in their lives and that of their loved ones.”
He also extended the New Year greetings to the staff on the occasion and urged them to refresh their personal and professional resolutions so that the Bank maximizes its business and achieves its institutional objectives within the set timelines.
Earlier, in his welcome address, General Manager (BSD) Syed Rais Maqbool gave an overview of the history of the Bank’s wall calendar and its emotional connection with the people. He also spoke about the idea, design and processing of the Wall Calendar – 2023 besides highlighting the features and functions of the app-based e-Calendar.
“Wall calendar in our core geography has been synonymous with J&K Bank’s brand for many decades now. Going forward, while leveraging rich brand legacy in the form of our traditional wall calendar with a year-long shelf-life, we shall keep improvising our digital calendar as well to meet the aspirations of younger and tech-savvy generations, especially among our customers”, said GM Syed Rais Maqbool during the address.
Pertinently, the e-Calendar has been customized with holiday lists of five zones across the country- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Karnataka and Mumbai - with a user-friendly option for the people to choose between any of these digital variants seamlessly according to their requirement and location.
As an added feature, the scanning of QR Codes of the products displayed on every page of the wall calendar will instantly direct the prospective customers to the website for all details of the respective product.