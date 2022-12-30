J&K Bank unveils its Wall Calendar - 2023

Srinagar: Amid persistent public demand, J&K Bank today launched its famed Wall Calendar after a gap of two years. MD and CEO Baldev Prakash unveiled the Wall Calendar – 2023 in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, and DGMs here at the Bank’s corporate headquarters with senior officers from different zones joining the event through video-conferencing mode.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “After an unavoidable gap of two years, I feel delighted to unveil the Bank’s wall Calendar that has over the years not only become a prized souvenir in our core operational geography but has acquired unique brand value in rest of the country too.

Being the institution’s best round-the-year brand ambassador, J&K Bank Calendar has always captured the public imagination through its rich, diverse and topical themes year after year.”

“However, keeping in view the vision of scaling up our business to Rs 4 Lac Crores by 2026-27, here onwards we shall be using this wonderful communication tool for the promotion of our products and services besides enhancing the Bank’s brand image across our operational geographies”, he added.