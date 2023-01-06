J&K Bank urges borrowers to utilise sanctioned limits to avoid commitment charges

Notably, a couple of days ago Kashmir Economic Alliance had expressed concern about the decision of J&K Bank to deduction of commitment charges from borrowers and had sought the intervention of the Bank authorities in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a statement, issued by the General Manager Credit J&K Bank AshutoshSareen said throughout its remarkable journey of over 84 years, J&K Bank has always empowered people and businesses by providing them with need-based finance.