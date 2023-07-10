J&K Bank wins award for Best Performance in CASA

A statement said that event saw the participation of scores of Banks from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Myanmar. Bank’s Branch Manager Goa received the award at a grand function organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Goa on July 8.

Speaking on the development, Bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash described the award as an acknowledgement of the Bank's efforts to consolidate the fundamentals of the Bank through a prestigious international platform. Notably, PwC India (PricewaterhouseCoopers), the Indian chapter of one of the biggest multinational professional services networks, was the Process Reviewer for these Awards.