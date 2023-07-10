J&K Bank wins award for Best Performance in CASA

Srinagar, July 10: J&K Bank has been felicitated for The Best Performance in CASA-India (1st Runner up in Small Bank Category) at ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2022.
A statement said that event saw the participation of scores of Banks from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Myanmar. Bank’s Branch Manager Goa received the award at a grand function organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Goa on July 8.
Speaking on the development, Bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash described the award as an acknowledgement of the Bank's efforts to consolidate the fundamentals of the Bank through a prestigious international platform. Notably, PwC India (PricewaterhouseCoopers), the Indian chapter of one of the biggest multinational professional services networks, was the Process Reviewer for these Awards.
Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group headquartered in Calcutta, is proactive in the BFSI segment across BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation). There are seven member countries in the BIMSTEC organization- five being from South Asia i.e., Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and two from Southeast Asia i.e., Myanmar and Thailand.