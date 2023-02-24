J&K Bank wins top award at MSME Banking Excellence Awards 2022

Accompanied by General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen and Zonal Head (Delhi) Rakesh Magotra, Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash received the prestigious award at the hands of Chief Guest and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat under ‘Private Bank’ category at a high profile event held on Thursday evening in New Delhi. Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner Union Ministry of MSME, Dr Rajneesh and President (CIMSME) Mukesh Mohan Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Baldev Prakash said, “It is really a momentous occasion for us to have been conferred with all these prestigious awards under different categories of excellence at the august hands of honourable union minister in presence of bankers and industry notables from across the country. And I feel proud to attribute this achievement to the entire J&K Bank Family, whose everyday efforts on the ground continue to be recognized and rewarded at prestigious platforms in the country.”