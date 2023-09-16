J&K Bank's Chief Financial Officer receives Best CFO Award of the Year 2023

Attributing the award to the various transformational initiatives taken during the last couple of years, the Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “This award is an acknowledgement of the remarkable turnaround in the Bank’s financial performance through various transformational and strategic initiatives implemented successfully by the Bank-staff ushering in a new era of financial growth and stability for the Bank.”

“Besides being a strong recognition of the leadership skills of Mr Pratik D Punjabi, it also reflects an appreciation for the Bank’s commitment towards transparency and ethical financial practices”, he added.