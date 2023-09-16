J&K Bank's Chief Financial Officer receives Best CFO Award of the Year 2023

Srinagar, Sep 16: As a significant recognition of consistently improving financial metrics of J&K Bank, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has awarded its CFO Pratik D. Punjabi as the Best Performing CFO for the FY 2023 in the (Small Cap) category of the banks. Pertinently, DSIJ is one of the renowned equity research and capital investment publications of the country.
Attributing the award to the various transformational initiatives taken during the last couple of years, the Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “This award is an acknowledgement of the remarkable turnaround in the Bank’s financial performance through various transformational and strategic initiatives implemented successfully by the Bank-staff ushering in a new era of financial growth and stability for the Bank.”
“Besides being a strong recognition of the leadership skills of Mr Pratik D Punjabi, it also reflects an appreciation for the Bank’s commitment towards transparency and ethical financial practices”, he added.
Notably, based on the Bank’s stellar performance in FYE 2023, Pratik D. Punjabi received the award from DSIJ for the FY 2023 that witnessed the Bank’s all-time high Net profit, improved ROA and ROE, reduced cost-to-income ratio besides decadal low GNPA and NNPA among other strong financial parameters resulting in vastly improved shareholder value.