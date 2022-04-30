J&K Bank’s mPay faces ‘technical glitch’, customers fume

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s mPay on Saturday faced some ‘technical issues’ as a result of which the mobile banking app was not accessible leaving customers high and dry in Kashmir ahead of Eid.
Scores of J&K Bank customers complained of facing inconvenience due to the inaccessible mPay.
“ For the whole day, J&K bank’s mobile application was defunct leaving people high and dry. It is unfortunate that the premier financial institution of Kashmir is not able to provide its digital services to customers when they need it most,” said President Kashmir Traders Alliance, Aijaz Shahdhar.
“It is always during the peak time when this app develops glitches,” he lamented.
Customers who spoke to Greater Kashmir said that they had to face a lot of difficulties due to this glitch.
“I usually don’t carry cash, but today I rued why I don’t carry cash as I had to face embarrassment after shopping I was not able to pay due to the failure of the bank to ensure uninterrupted services,” rued Muhammad Maqbool, a Srinagar resident.
Apart from defunct mPay, ATM booths at various places were out of service or short of money.
“It was a double whammy neither the app was working nor the cash dispensing machines,” customers said.
Meanwhile, bank officials said that they are working to upgrade the facility.