J&K Bank’s mPay faces ‘technical glitch’, customers fume

“ For the whole day, J&K bank’s mobile application was defunct leaving people high and dry. It is unfortunate that the premier financial institution of Kashmir is not able to provide its digital services to customers when they need it most,” said President Kashmir Traders Alliance, Aijaz Shahdhar.

“It is always during the peak time when this app develops glitches,” he lamented.

Customers who spoke to Greater Kashmir said that they had to face a lot of difficulties due to this glitch.