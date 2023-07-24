J&K Bank’s Q1 PAT zooms 97% YoY to Rs 326 crore

Performance Highlights

The Bank’s Net interest income (NII) rose 24% YoY to Rs 1283.30 Cr in the first quarter of CFY, while as, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.98% as compared to 3.46% registered in Q1 of FY 2023 and 3.94% recorded in the last quarter of FY 2023.

Core operating profit of the Bank witnessed a sharp spike of 38% YoY and reached Rs 528.05 Cr from Rs 381.45 Cr. Besides witnessing rise of 22% YoY and 7% QoQ in its operating income, the Bank’s Cost to Income Ratio for the quarter has reduced to 65.07% as against 69.17% recorded Q1 last FY. The Bank’s Return on Assets (RoA) for the June quarter was at 0.94%