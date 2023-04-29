J&K Bank's top management interacts with Lassipora Industrialists

"We value your association because your progress adds to our growth as well. Therefore, we continue to take measures aimed at the ease and comfort of doing business for our entrepreneurs. Establishing Large Credit Units was a step in that direction with dedicated and well-trained relationship managers catering to High Networth Individuals."

Insisting that Turn Around Time of the credit proposals will be minimised further with the introduction of more digital platforms, the MD and CEO stated that it was time Bank and industrial sector joined hands to take the economic prosperity of the UT to another level. While calling J&K Bank "Humara Apna Bank", Haji Muzaffar said, "It gives us immense pleasure that you have come to listen to the people who consider J&K Bank as their own bank and J&K's backbone. We have gone through thick and thin but our trust and connection with J&K Bank hasn't dwindled a bit."

"However, we expect J&K Bank to realign some of its strategies to keep pace with changing scenarios in the industrial sector", he added.