‘J&K birthplace of Aroma mission’ | Management strategies crucial to sustain startups: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, June 16: Union Minister of State in PMO DrJitendra Singh Friday stated that Jammu and Kashmir, being the birthplace of the Aroma Mission i.e Lavender cultivation, was being hailed as the torch bearer of the agritech startup movement in India.
Emphasising that management strategies were crucial to sustain StartUps, he said that the value addition to India’s economy in the years to come would be done by the unexplored Himalayan resources in the North and unexplored ocean resources in the South.
DrJitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was addressing the annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu here.
He said that this was the age of innovations, the age of ideas. “Under Prime Minister NarendraModi, the government is providing every kind of technical as well as financial support for ideas and innovations to grow and sustain,” he said.
The Union Minister said, “India is leading the Start-up Ecosystem in the world with more than one lakh start-ups and more than 100 unicorns today, what is desperately required is the change of government job mindset and parents can play a pivotal role in it.”
DrJitendra said that the greatest sustainability of startups “lies with the management scholars like the ones graduating today from IIM Jammu who can contribute to the Start-up revolution that is progressing in India.”
Describing the National Education Policy as the cornerstone of education in India, he said, “The students today are the beneficiaries of National Education Policy 2020 which ensures universal access at all levels of schooling and should have been done long before.”
He said that the old education policy made educated unemployed youth in the country but NEP 2020 under Prime Minister NarendraModi would make up for several anomalies of the past.
DrJitendra said that the era of working in silos was over and there was a need for greater integration among the institutions. “The youth of 2023 will define India@2047 who are blessed both with the challenges and opportunities and who can contribute in making India@2047 leaving behind the best economies in the world,” he said.