‘J&K birthplace of Aroma mission’ | Management strategies crucial to sustain startups: Dr Jitendra

Emphasising that management strategies were crucial to sustain StartUps, he said that the value addition to India’s economy in the years to come would be done by the unexplored Himalayan resources in the North and unexplored ocean resources in the South.

DrJitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was addressing the annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu here.