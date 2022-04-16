J&K BUDGET 2022-23 | ‘Rs 1584 crore grants sanctioned for empowering grassroots democracy’

Jammu: After successful implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, and conduct of Panchayat/Urban Local Body, District Development Council and Block Development Council elections, the main focus of the Government is to empower these Local Body Institutions with 3Fs (Funds, Functions and Functionaries).

As per the official statement, the Government is providing Rs 1,000 crore as grant to 4290 Gram Panchayats , Rs.200 crore to 20 District Development Councils (DDCs) @ Rs 10 crore to each DDC, Rs 71.25 crore to 285 Block Development Councils (BDCs) @ Rs 25 Lakh to each Block Development Council (BDC) and Rs 313 crore to 30 Urban Local Bodies for initiating developmental activities in rural and urban areas.