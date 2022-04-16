J&K BUDGET 2022-23 | ‘Rs 1584 crore grants sanctioned for empowering grassroots democracy’

Jammu: After successful implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, and conduct of Panchayat/Urban Local Body, District Development Council and Block Development Council elections, the main focus of the Government is to empower these Local Body Institutions with 3Fs (Funds, Functions and Functionaries).
As per the official statement, the Government is providing Rs 1,000 crore as grant to 4290 Gram Panchayats , Rs.200 crore to 20 District Development Councils (DDCs) @ Rs 10 crore to each DDC, Rs 71.25 crore to 285 Block Development Councils (BDCs) @ Rs 25 Lakh to each Block Development Council (BDC) and Rs 313 crore to 30 Urban Local Bodies for initiating developmental activities in rural and urban areas.
“27 functions have been transferred to Panchayats and functions of 7 departments to Urban Local Bodies and nearly Rs 1,727.50 crore have been devolved under MGNREGA, 14th Finance Commission, Midday Meal Scheme and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to the Panchayats. Rs 1,455.62 crore have been devolved to Urban Local Bodies in last two years, besides 1,889 Panchayat Accounts Assistants have been recruited.”
The objective of the government is to provide transparent, responsive and accountable governance for which the Government of Jammu and Kashmir is focusing on unique initiatives of “Back to Village”, “My Town My Pride”, “Jan-Abhiyan” & “Block Divas” for bringing government programmes and initiatives at the door steps of the people.
A massive public outreach programme was conducted last year across Jammu and Kashmir with as many as 73 Union Ministers and various Parliament Committees visited all the districts for public interactions and gathered grass-root level feed-back on government policies. Interactions were held with representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, other important stakeholders from trade, industry etc., over a period of two months which is expected to improve governance and implementation of various developmental schemes and initiatives.
The introduction of principles of financial prudence, transparency and zero tolerance to corruption have revolutionized the project implementation and enhanced financial inclusion and social equity.
No work is allotted without following tendering process and without having Administrative Approval/Technical sanction. No bill is passed without geotagging of photographs through PROOF (Photographic Record of On-site Facility) application and physical verification of works. Every single penny is now spent for the welfare of the people.
With the help of “EMPOWERMENT” (Enabling Monitoring & Public Overview of Works being Executed and Resources for Meaningful Transparency)/JANBAGHIDARI (janbaghidari.nic.in) an Information Technology enabled programme, the common citizens of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir can overview works/projects being implemented in their areas and become a partner in the process of development.
Union Territory of J&K has become the first among States/Union Territories in the country to have a District Good Governance Index for assessing the efficiency of the public delivery system at the district level. This index is expected to foster transparency and accountability in the basic unit of governance and fulfil the aspirations of citizens. Best practices are being identified in each district for replication in others.
It states that e-Office has been implemented in Civil Secretariat including Raj Bhavan. It will be implemented in all offices of Jammu & Kashmir in 2022-23. The online system has been created for uploading of Annual Property Returns by all the employees. An online Annual Performance Report system in respect of all employees will be created. E-Audit will be introduced with the strengthening of Virtual Inspection Systems.