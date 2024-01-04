J&K clinches gold at National ODOP Awards

New Delhi, Jan 4: In a landmark achievement, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has clinched gold (state category B) for promoting the ODOP initiative during the national One District One Product (ODOP) awards ceremony, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

The event, held during the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024, recognised exceptional contributors to the ODOP Initiative, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, rich diversity, artistic skills, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), received the award on behalf of the UT. The JKTPO has been designated as the nodal agency in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for ODOP which played a pivotal role in promoting ODOP products from the region, showcasing a remarkable commitment to the initiative.

Additionally, the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir secured a bronze award under the category of District Awards for the Agriculture sector. This recognition highlights the district’s commendable contribution to the ODOP initiative, particularly in the field of horticulture, with Apple as ODOP product.

The ODOP awards ceremony is a testament to India’s journey towards self-reliance, and the winners from Jammu and Kashmir have exemplified excellence in promoting the ODOP initiative. The Union Territory, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, stands as a shining example of commitment to fostering innovation and contributing to the nation’s economic and cultural growth.

Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, along with the Commissioner Secretary of Industries and Commerce, has been a guiding force in propelling the ODOP initiatives in the region.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, extended congratulations to the Indian Missions Abroad, states and district awardees. He urged upon them to continue motivating others to promote ODOP products, benefiting local weavers, artisans, and farmers.

Piyush Goyal highlighted the efforts of Indian Missions Abroad in promoting ODOP during the G20 summit and expressed anticipation for the continued growth of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav in the coming years.

Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, who is also the Chief Guest on the occasion, emphasized the significant role of ODOP in representing India’s diversity on the global stage. He shared instances of presenting local ODOP products to global leaders during India’s G20 Presidency, highlighting the initiative’s impact on foreign policy, foreign economic policy and foreign commerce policy.

Dr Jaishankar expressed confidence that ODOP would contribute towards stronger tourism in the coming years as more people become aware of the rich art, culture, and history associated with different regions of India.

Pertinently, JKTPO has been instrumental in the promotion of ODOP and remains steadfast in its commitment to boost these initiatives further. A comprehensive activity plan, dedicated to the promotion of ODOP products in Jammu and Kashmir, has been devised to further boost the ODOP with a focus on products of each district.