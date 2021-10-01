J&K clocks 3% growth, Ladakh 61% increase in GST collection in Sep

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 61 percent growth in GST revenue collection- the second highest- in September 2021 in the list of States and the Union Territories.

Sikkim registered the highest growth rate i.e., 144 percent by collecting Rs 260 Cr in the previous month of September against Rs 106 Cr during the same duration in 2020.

As per the statistics shared by the Union Ministry of Finance vis-a-vis State-wise growth of GST revenues during September 2021 as compared to September 2020 this evening, Jammu and Kashmir collected Rs 377 Cr in the previous month i.e., September. This figure was Rs 368 Cr in September 2020.

In September 2021, the GST revenue collection in the UT of Ladakh was Rs 15 Cr as compared to Rs 9 Cr in September, 2020.

As the state/UT-wise figures, J&K was able to draw parity with only Nagaland and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, which too registered only 3 percent growth during this period. Only Bihar, Manipur, Tripura, Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep figured behind J&K.

Among the hilly States/UTs, Arunachal Pradesh registered (56 percent) and Meghalaya (20 percent). J&K’s neighbouring hilly state Himachal Pradesh also could only achieve 4 percent growth in GST revenue collection by settling at Rs 680 Cr in September 2021 against Rs 653 Cr during the same period last year.

Another hilly state Uttarakhand achieved 6 percent growth with Rs 1131 Cr GST revenue collection in the previous month against Rs 1065 Cr in September 2020.

As per the statistics, the gross GST revenue collected across the country in the month of September 2021 was Rs 1,17,010 Cr of which CGST was Rs 20,578 Cr, SGST was Rs 26,767 Cr, IGST was Rs 60,911 Cr (including Rs 29,555 Cr collected on import of goods) and Cess was Rs 8,754 Cr (including Rs 623 Cr collected on import of goods).

The government settled Rs 28,812 Cr to CGST and Rs 24,140 Cr to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2021 was Rs 49,390 Cr for CGST and Rs 50,907 Cr for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of September 2021 were 23 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.