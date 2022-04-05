J&K economy grows 7.5% in last fiscal year

The Union Territory recorded a significant hike of 25.38 per cent in tax revenue collection during 2021-22 over the last fiscal year.

"The economy of J&K has improved significantly and during the year 2021-22, J&K registered a growth of 7.5 per cent over the financial year 2020-21," Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Atal Dulloo told PTI.

Dulloo said the tourist footfall in J&K has also remained the highest, contributing to enhancing the livelihood of the people associated with the tourism sector.

"To improve the livelihood of people, more than 15 lakh people were covered under various financial inclusion schemes which include business revival scheme, PM-SVANidhi, GECL and others," he said.