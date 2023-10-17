J&K embraces digital transformation: e-Office implementation review meeting sets vision for future

Prerna Puri enjoined upon the Deputy Commissioners to submit a minimum of five online services which can be developed for their respective districts for integration into the e-UNNAT platform. This initiative is aimed at providing citizens with easy access to government services and information.

To facilitate the seamless adoption of the e-Office system in all tehsils and blocks of the districts, it was decided that a workshop will be organized to provide necessary guidance and support in making the digital platform functional in all administrative units of the district.

The Commissioner Secretary asserted that the government of Jammu and Kashmir was committed towards the advancement of technology for the betterment of governance and citizen services. The successful implementation of the e-office system will undoubtedly bring about a positive change in the administration and service delivery throughout the Union Territory, she maintained.