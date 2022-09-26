J&K emerges best performing UT for enrolment under AB-PMJAY

Srinagar Sep 26: With substantial health insurance coverage to populace of the Union Territory, J&K has bagged best performing Union Territory category for enrolment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, presented the prestigious award to State Health Agency during a two day Arogya Manthan held in New Delhi to commemorate completion of four years of implementation of Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and one year of completion of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
All the states and Union Territories participated in the Manthan.
During the event, the State Health Agencies exhibited the best practices adopted in their respective states and UTs towards making these schemes a great success.
Secretary Health & Medical Education (H&ME), J&K, Dr Bhupinder Kumar, who represented J&K State Health Agency, showcased the best practices adopted in the UT resulting successful implementation of AB–PMJAY.
He also highlighted the progress achieved, so far, by J&K in beneficiary identification and feedback mechanism under Ayushman Bharat.
Dr Bhupinder Kumar; Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency J&K, Ayushi Sudan and State Nodal Officer J&K, Sanam Mansoor received the award from Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya at Vigyan Bhawan.
Pertinently, J&K has been recognized for its best practices in a booklet on best practices and innovations which was launched by CEO, NHA, Dr R S Sharma at the event.
Union Health Minister, while addressing the valedictory function, appreciated the Jammu & Kashmir administration for generation of golden cards.