‘J&K emerging as model of digital Govt across country’

Srinagar, Jan 3: Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a model of digital government across the country with a focus on a transparent and accountable governance system.
IT interventions and several digital initiatives are bringing transparency in the system and streamlining the public service delivery system for the welfare of the common masses. J&K has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens with speedy development as the new identity of J&K.
The prime objective of the government is line to online and instead of travelling to Government offices, people just need to use digital mode for availing different government services. The Government aims to establish a system which enables people to access high-quality services anywhere, anytime, on any device.
Continuing its march on the path of providing E-governance to its citizens, J&K has been successful in providing nearly 444 services online including all the major services commonly availed by the people.
The government is working to usher the UT into an environment where its citizens would carry offices in their pockets and avail of any services without having to physically visit any of the office.
Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in a recently held meeting maintained that the contactless administration not only ensures transparency and accountability but swiftness also.
He observed that technology happens to be a panacea for all the evils and J&K envisages utilizing the IT/ITes for optimum empowerment of its population as per the vision of the LG administration.
Notably, the number of online services provided by the Planning Department shot to 411 in addition to 33 services integrated on Rapid Assessment System (RAS). Moreover, 195 services had already been integrated with the feedback system out of these 411 online services and some 103 more services are going to be made RAS complaints shortly.
Synchronization with auto-appeal for the services of few departments has generated encouraging results with 99% of applications disposed within the stipulated time frame as per the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) which not only ensures timely delivery pof services but penalizes those officers/officials found failing in doing so.
The UT administration is soon going to integrate all its online services with the auto-appeal so that all the services are provided to its citizens as per the timelines specified in PSGA for these services for the benefit of one and all.
The government has directed the stakeholders to formulate short-term goals of 3-6 months and long-term vision statements to transform core ICT infrastructure, governance and services for ease of living, accessibility, and innovation to transform J&K into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.
It is worth mentioning that Digi Dost’s programme launched by Govt is aimed at developing a strong network of digitally empowered young volunteers at the District, Block and Panchayat levels who can work as the brand ambassadors for Digital J&K and Digital India to achieve maximum mobilization and awareness on digital services.
‘Digi Dost’ volunteers assist in digital service delivery, data collection, training, spreading information regarding Digital India campaign and making the people aware of cyber hygiene and cybercrimes.
As per official data, J&K is number one in the ranking of UTs in e-governance. Host of initiatives like e-office, BEAMS, Awam ki Awaaz, MyGov, e-Unnat, Digilocker, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani have brought transparency and accountability in governance across J&K mad brought transformational changes in the lives of people.