‘J&K emerging as model of digital Govt across country’

IT interventions and several digital initiatives are bringing transparency in the system and streamlining the public service delivery system for the welfare of the common masses. J&K has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens with speedy development as the new identity of J&K.

The prime objective of the government is line to online and instead of travelling to Government offices, people just need to use digital mode for availing different government services. The Government aims to establish a system which enables people to access high-quality services anywhere, anytime, on any device.

Continuing its march on the path of providing E-governance to its citizens, J&K has been successful in providing nearly 444 services online including all the major services commonly availed by the people.