J&K emerging as new top investment destination: Govt

The industrial landscape in the UT of J&K is dominated by MSMEs as it contributes about 8 percent to the GSDP and employs the largest number of people in services and manufacturing sectors.

Around 25000 MSMEs that are operational in the UT provide employment to around 90 percent of the industrial workforce in the UT. In this backdrop, the Jammu and Industrial Policy 2021-30 is a welcome change over the previous industrial policies of 1998, 2004 and 2016.

With an outlay of 28,400 crores, ‘New Central Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir’ notified by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India (GOI), in 2021, is expected to provide impetus to J&K’s transition into an industrially advanced region.