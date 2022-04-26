‘J&K emerging as top destination for foreign, domestic investments’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to become the top investment destination in the country as it races up to various infrastructure projects and is reaching out to foreign and domestic investors through several forums and industrial summits.

According to officials, investors from foreign countries particularly middle-east are keen to invest in J&K with an investment of many folds which Jammu and Kashmir have not received in the last 75 years.

Before arriving in Palli village in Samba to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the large delegation from UAE.

The Prime Minister said that a new story of development is being written and many private investors are interested in Jammu and Kashmir. For seven decades of independence, private investment of only Rs 17 thousand crore could be made in Jammu and Kashmir. But, this investment is now reaching around Rs 38,000 crore.