‘J&K gaining pace towards achieving financial inclusion’

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, Atal Dulloo today attended a day-long workshop on Digital Payments under Government of India ‘Digital India Mission’ organized by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Government of India and Finance Department, J&K Government here at SKICC.

Addressing the participants, Financial Commissioner Finance (Additional Chief Secretary), Atal Dulloo, who was also the chief guest on the occasion, said that the country has moved far ahead in Digital Payments and J&K too is gaining pace towards achieving financial inclusion.

He said that Digital India Mission has a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy with ‘Faceless, Cashless and Contactless transactions among the people and other partners of the economy.

He said that India is on the path of digital revolution and there is an increased degree of collaboration among various agencies like fintech players, payment service providers and banks.

While commenting on the increased transactions during Covid-19 pandemic, Dulloo said the pandemic has presented a massive opportunity for the digital payment industry to flourish.

Terming the digital mode of transaction as the most convenient way of transaction, he said there is more transparency, accountability besides secrecy and privacy during digital payments.

Director General Budget, MY Itoo; Director General Audit & Inspection, Fayaz Ahmad Lone; Commissioner State Taxes Department, Showkat Aijaz Bhat; State Nodal Officer (NPCI) J&K, Vikas Sirohi, senior officers from Finance Department, representatives from various departments, J&K Bank officers, representatives of Trade Bodies and other concerned participated in the one-day workshop.