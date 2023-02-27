J&K government approves Rs 15 crore project for promoting millets for sustainable, healthy future

The project, planned to be implemented over a period of three years, aims to promote the cultivation of millets, increase their value addition and generate entrepreneurship opportunities for farmers. The initiative also seeks to generate awareness regarding the nutritional value of millets, which are rich in proteins, micronutrients, and phytochemicals.

Millets are known as the “miracle grains” or “crops of the future” due to their resilience to climate change. They can grow in drought-prone areas and do not require large amounts of water or external inputs, making them an ideal crop for small-scale farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also a dual-purpose crop, providing both food and fodder besides contributing to the economic efficiency of farming.