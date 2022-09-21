J&K Government initiates several measures to aid aspiring entrepreneurs

Srinagar: The J&K Government, with the assistance of banks, has granted around Rs1840 crore in favour of 53,299 aspiring entrepreneurs this fiscal year in order to provide wings to the young generation of J&K and enable them to embark on an entrepreneurial adventure.

The government has devised a two-pronged plan for building an entrepreneurial ecosystem in J&K. Several reputable investors are investing here and assisting new entrepreneurs in becoming job suppliers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently said that 29,806 people had been hired by the J&K administration and it was estimated that 5.2 lakh jobs have been created through self-employment programmes in the last three years across Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has introduced a variety of self-employment programmes during the last three years to aid young people in starting their businesses.

One of the J&K administration’s most fruitful efforts has been the Mission Youth programme.