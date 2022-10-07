‘J&K Government intends to bring more crafts under GI tag’

These courses have had an impressive contribution in empowering women and ensuring their skilling in various arts and crafts, enabling them to earn their dignified livelihood. In the recently concluded course, there were 78 female participants.

In line with its mandate Craft Development Institute conducted Six Months Certificate Course in Paper Machie sponsored by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) at Craft Development Institute, Nowshera and Aabroo Women Welfare Society Shadipora, Sumbal.

This course has been developed in the Urdu language to conserve and promote the traditional decorative art and craft of Paper Mache, as well as to address the increasing demands of Urdu-loving individuals associated with the Paper Mache Industry.