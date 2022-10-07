‘J&K Government intends to bring more crafts under GI tag’

Srinagar, Oct 7: Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Prashant Goyal praised the efforts made by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department and Craft Development Institute to promote various crafts and congratulated the trainees and instructors for successfully completing the course.
In addition, he emphasised Geographical Indication (GI) and gave the department instructions to progressively include a number of other crafts under its scope. Additionally, he gave the department his full backing in regard to a number of ongoing programmes.
In an impressive event, Prashant Goyal along with Prof Aaquil Ahmad Director, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language and Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director of Handicrafts and Handloom distributed Certificates and Artisan cards among the trainees at the conclusion ceremony of the six-month Paper Mache course conducted by Craft Development Institute in collaboration with the National Council for the Promotion of Urdu at Kashmir Haat.
These courses have had an impressive contribution in empowering women and ensuring their skilling in various arts and crafts, enabling them to earn their dignified livelihood. In the recently concluded course, there were 78 female participants.
In line with its mandate Craft Development Institute conducted Six Months Certificate Course in Paper Machie sponsored by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) at Craft Development Institute, Nowshera and Aabroo Women Welfare Society Shadipora, Sumbal.
This course has been developed in the Urdu language to conserve and promote the traditional decorative art and craft of Paper Mache, as well as to address the increasing demands of Urdu-loving individuals associated with the Paper Mache Industry.
NCPUL assists in setting up/running these Skill Development and Training Centers. The objective of the course is to generate employment opportunities and to promote, develop and propagate the Urdu language through art and craft.
While speaking at the event, Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, J&K Government, congratulated the trainees and trainers for the successful completion of the course and appreciated the efforts of the Handicraft and Handloom Department and Craft Development Institute in promoting different crafts. He also stressed the Geographical Indication (GI) and instructed the department to bring various other crafts under its purview further. He also assured his full support to the department for various programs being conducted.
Mahmood Ahmad Shah provided an in-depth detail of the various programmes currently being run by the Handicraft and Handloom Department as well as the goals of the courses that are presently being run by CDI. He also deliberated upon the future course of action of the department.
More than 80 candidates have been trained at Craft Development Institute, Nowshera and Aabroo Women Welfare Society in collaboration with NCPUL. The candidates were awarded Course Completion Certificates and Artisan Cards during the event. The Artisan Cards shall enable them to avail number of schemes implemented by UT and the Central Government to establish their own ventures.