J&K government registers all Super Bazars on GeM portal

She congratulated the managers and other staff for registering all Super Bazars in the UT of J&K on GeM portal in record time.

She passed these directions while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the functioning of Super Bazars in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While chairing the meeting, she asked the management to adopt the modern technology of doing business, including introduction of online service.

She directed the officers to expedite the process of renovation and redesigning of Super Bazars and said that she wants these units to be fully automated in all respects. She said that all Super Bazars should be introduced with bar code mechanism and billing and stocks should be fully automated.

The Secretary also advised for refurbishing the business of Super Bazars by adopting all the innovations and technologies currently utilized by the private players.

Secretary was informed by each GM that the refurbishing of Super Bazars is going on and will be completed within the given deadline.

Earlier, Secretary also chaired a meeting to discuss the liquidation of moveable and immovable assets of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (JAKFED).

The meeting held detailed deliberation on the liquidation process and Secretary impressed upon the officers to work in double shifts so that the process is completed within the stipulated time frame.

She also fixed timelines for completing the verification of all the employees in all respects. The date fixed for submitting the record of all the in-service employees is September 30 while as the deadline for submitting all the details of the retired employees is October 15, 2021.

She further directed the officers to complete the records of employees in bunches of 10 or 15 and keep sending those to Liquidators for their simultaneous examination by them.

Regarding the working of societies, she said that all the societies that have scope and potential to generate employment should be supported and helped to revive their activities afresh.