J&K government restructures Agriculture Production Department

Jammu: J&K government on Saturday created ‘Agriculture Production Department’(APD) by merging three existing line departments viz., ‘Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department’, ‘Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department’ and ‘Horticulture Department’.

Following this, the Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department will also be designated as Agriculture Production Commissioner.

The government claimed that the restructuring of line departments was aimed at “doubling farm income of farmers, orchardists and people, comprising 70 percent of the population, dependent on the animal, sheep husbandry and fisheries for their livelihood.