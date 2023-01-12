‘J&K Govt aims to enhance gross output of Poultry sector from Rs 709 Cr to Rs 1982 Cr annually’

Currently, the UT imports 440 lakh day-old chicks every year worth Rs 110 crores. The birds are transported for over two days which creates stress and decreases their productivity. This takes toll on the economy of the farmer too who has to spend more to counter this stress, thus increasing his cost of production and reducing the competitiveness of his produce.

To overcome this 125 parent breeding farms (each 3000-parent capacity), with hatcheries and in-house feed manufacturing plants will be established within a span of five years each having a production capacity of 4 lakh day-old chicks. This would facilitate in achieving self-sufficiency in day old chicks within a span of five years.

Similarly, the UT spends Rs. 473 crore on the import of table eggs annually. These eggs again are imported and on average reach J&K after 15-30 days of being laid. Eggs are an important source of nutrition for all age groups especially children and freshness is the most important component when evaluating the quality of an egg. Under the project 200-layer farms, each of 10000 bird capacities are being established to produce 60 crore eggs within a span of five years.

In addition, backyard and the free range poultry farming have also been covered under various incentives for which inputs are being provided through the establishment of 66 Mother Units, each of 1000 parent stock. These mother units shall provide birds to more than 2000 free-range farms housing 500 birds each.

One of the main challenges facing poultry farmers in Jammu and Kashmir is the high cost of feed, which can make production expensive. To address this issue, the project has put a target of producing 85000 Metric Tons of poultry feed within a span of five years by establishing 35 units (7 feed units per year) of 1 ton per hour capacity. Apart from this, the APD has implemented measures to increase the production of feed locally, including promoting the cultivation of maize and other feed crops under other projects.

All these interventions shall boost the gross output of the Poultry Sector in J&K from Rs 709 Cr to Rs 1982 Cr per year and ensure that the poultry industry is well-positioned for continued growth and development in the coming years.