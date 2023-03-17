J&K Govt announces Rs 129.05 Cr initiative to reduce fodder deficit under HADP

Jammu: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, recognizing the potential of livestock husbandry to improve the socio-economic conditions of farming communities and boost the overall economic growth of the region, has launched several measures under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP).

Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledged for its tremendous agricultural potential and production, comprises of mostly small and fragmented landholdings owned by the farmers. Over 70 per cent of the population in the region depends on agriculture and related vocations for their livelihood, either directly or indirectly.

Over the years, livestock husbandry has emerged as a crucial growth engine for sustainable and equitable development, which is vital for uplifting the socio-economic status of farming communities in J&K.