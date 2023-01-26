J&K Govt approves ` 39 Cr mega project to boost commercial floriculture

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved a mega Rs 39-crore project with an avowed objective of exploring the huge floriculture potential keeping in view the varied agro-climate and ecological conditions in the Union Territory for giving boost to flower production, officials said on Thursday.

“The project is expected to provide direct employment to 2,000 besides creation of 330 new enterprises,” Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department said.

“One of the key focuses of the project is cluster-based area expansion of small ornamental nurseries, which will help to increase output and productivity. The project shall undertake protected cultivation of cut flowers, aromatic plants, loose flowers, and bulbous ornamental crops, as well as annual flower seed production. The project also included technology upgrades for existing ornamental nurseries, building aggregation platforms and post-harvest interventions like on-farm distillation units, seed processing units, walk-in cold storage, transport, branding and marketing efforts,” he added.