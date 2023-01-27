‘J&K Govt committed to nurture robust entrepreneurship ecosystem’

He added that the need of the hour was to generate consciousness among parents to foster entrepreneurship culture in children.

The Director also enumerated the benefits of the term loan scheme under National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and how this initiative of the Government is generating self-employment amongst the minority community. “There is no dearth of innovation and initiative among the youth of J&K. They should set up entrepreneurial ventures rather than wait for government jobs. A focus should be placed on the creation of enterprises that make use of locally available raw materials. Unemployment is a serious challenge for all of us and only entrepreneurship is the way forward,” he added.

The gathering was also informed that the Government is revising the Guidelines of J&K Startup Policy in order to make it more startup-friendly. “This will boost the startup ecosystem of the UT and will help the innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs in J&K. We need a robust startup ecosystem in the UT. We have to nurture the innovation and passion of our youth in a positive direction. The Government is committed to this goal,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.