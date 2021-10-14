J&K govt fixes transportation charges for minor minerals

Jammu: J&K Transport Commissioner has fixed the transportation charges for minor minerals in the Union Territory.
The charges have fixed vide order number 74-TC OF 2021 by Pardeep Kumar Transport Commissioner and Chairman State Transport Authority (STA).
“In terms of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (Central Act No.59 of 1988) the Stale Transport Authority (STA) hereby fixes the transportation charges for Minor Minerals in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date of issue of this order i.e., October 13, 2021,” read the order referring to record note of meeting issued vide No TRPT-MVDON/76/2021-02-TPT, dated October 7, 2021 and the Report of Committee constituted Vide TC Office Order No.73-TC of 2021 dated October 8, 2021.
As per order, for Jammu province, for a quantity of 600 clefts (27 tonnes) in plain areas, the rate per tonne per km will be Rs 4.50 with a minimum of Rs 2200 while in hilly areas, this rate will be Rs 5.00 with a minimum of Rs 2300.
For 285 clefts (13 tonnes), in plains, the rate will be Rs 5.00 with a minimum of Rs 1500 while in hilly areas, it will be Rs 5.50 with a minimum of Rs 1600. For 200 clefts (9 tonnes), the rate in plains has been fixed at Rs 5.50 with a minimum of Rs 1000, in hilly areas it will be Rs 6.00 with a minimum of Rs 1100; for 100 clefts (4.5 tonnes), the rate will be Rs 6.00 with a minimum of Rs 700 in plains and Rs 6.50 with a minimum of Rs 800.
For Kashmir province, for 600 clefts, the rate will be 4.80 with a minimum of Rs 2300 in plains and Rs 5.00 with a minimum of Rs 2400 in hilly areas; for 285 clefts, Rs 5.30 with a minimum of Rs 1600 will be charged in plains and Rs 5.50 with a minimum of Rs 1700 will be charged in hilly areas.
Rs 5.90 with a minimum of Rs 1100 in plains and Rs 6.40 with a minimum of Rs 1200 have been fixed for 200 clefts. For 100 clefts, these charges will be Rs 6.40 with a minimum of Rs 800 in plains and Rs 6.90 with a minimum of Rs 900 in hilly areas.
In case the vehicle has to cross the toll plaza(s), then the toll tax will have to be paid as per actual by the purchaser in addition to these rates.
As per order, the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) will issue the district-wise, location-wise and point-wise list of transportation charges for carrying minor minerals from the source to the destination keeping in view the condition of road which may be plain, hilly or a mix of both.