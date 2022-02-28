J&K Govt gears up for upcoming tourism season

Complimenting the officers for conducting winter months so successfully, the Tourism Secretary said the Department’s decision to open destinations like Sonamarg and Doodpathri during winters has yielded encouraging results. He exuded optimism that coming months would bring tourists in good numbers and asked the officers and CEOs to brace up for that in terms of facilities and logistics. He specifically directed them to ensure cleanliness and put an end to the use of plastics and polythene at these resorts. Besides, he suggested devising an activity chart at these destinations for the benefit of tourists.

Laying stress on capacity building, Sarmad Hafeez advised the CEOs to devise and suggest the skill enhancement modules for the segments of stakeholders in their areas for better service delivery. He also laid stress on capacity building of Tourist Police to ensure better service and convenience to tourists. He sought status of Master Plans of these destinations while laying stress on monitoring and regulating the tourist related activities at these destinations.