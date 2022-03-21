LG urges consumers to install smart meters to get quality power, cut down T&D losses

We are purchasing electricity for Rs 6,000 crore but only getting a revenue of Rs 2,600 crore. We are suffering a loss of Rs 3400 crore annually, Sinha said addressing a function here.

He said for the last seven decades, no credible efforts were made to increase the power capacity or strengthen the transmission and distribution system.

"The present government, for the last one and a half year, is making sustained efforts to ensure reliable power supply to consumers, besides reducing transmission losses and improving distribution efficiency," he said.