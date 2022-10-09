'J&K Govt initiates several measures to revive sericulture sector'

Srinagar: J&K Government is working on a multipronged strategy for the revival and holistic development of the Sericulture sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

The futuristic roadmap for holistic growth of agriculture and allied sectors will help in ensuring product quality as well as quantity with boost in global demand.

J&K government is working on area expansion under mulberry plantations to increase leaf availability for rearers. The Forest Department and Sericulture Department are working jointly for achieving J&K’s green mission and creating avenues of market infrastructures to provide a platform and facilitate the cocoon growers in selling their produce in their vicinity.