J&K govt inks 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 cr with country's real estate investors

Terming the signing of the MoUs at J&K Real Estate Summit here "historic'', Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it is a major step towards transformation of the UT.

Addressing a press conference at the summit, he said the government has already implemented the realty law RERA and adopted Model Tenancy Act in the UT.

He emphasised that the government will consider reducing stamp duty on registration of properties and set up a single-window system for faster approval of projects.

"We have signed 39 MoUs today. We have received investments proposals of Rs 18,300 crore," he told reporters here.

The summit was organised by the J&K government, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and realtors' body NAREDCO.

Sinha said these MoUs will help generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in J&K.